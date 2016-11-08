100 health centres set for upgrade in Sh84bn plan

By Syriacus Buguzi @sbuguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. One hundred health centres across the country will be upgraded to the level where they can provide services for emergency obstetric care, thanks to a donation amounting to $40 million from global health financiers on maternal and child health.

The Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and the Elderly, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said that the facilities would be upgraded to the level of basic and comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care, whereby services such as blood transfusions, caesarean section operations and newborns resuscitation can be offered there.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) urges developing countries to integrate universal health access to high-quality, life-saving emergency procedures into health facilities. World Bank and other global health stakeholders have stepped in to address the situation in Tanzania.

The minister revealed the government’s plans in Dar es Salam, ahead of the Global Financing Facility (GFF) meeting for multi-stakeholder partnership in support of the United Nation’s Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health last weekend.

The GFF, in support of Every Woman Every Child, seeks to contribute to global efforts and momentum to end preventable deaths of women, adolescents, children, and newborns by 2030 and to accelerate and direct domestic and international resources to scale sustainable financing of RMNCAH. It is a financing mechanism that aims to align funding, improve efficiencies, and mobilize new resources

Ms Mwalimu said that the government was banking on support from the World Bank (WB) and GFF to tame maternal mortality in Tanzania. She noted that least at least 300 health centres across the country were still too ill-equipped to provide adequate emergency health services for pregnant women, and that this was one of the core factors for the escalating cases of maternal death.

“Some health centres are located in too remote areas, surrounded by rivers, or big hills and yet; others cannot be reached because of impassable roads,’’ she explained.

Regional authorities have been tasked to earmark the centres that need major rehabilitation before the health ministry embarks on a process to distribute the funds to the needy areas, said Ms Mwalimu later in an interview with The Citizen. “We will select the facilities according to the prevalence of maternal mortality in particular areas, the population level and the need interms of financing,’’ she later told reporters.

“Out of 480 healthcare centres that offer health services, only 113 are in good condition. But 300 need major rehabilitation. We will start with 100 of them, as we aim to reach 60 per cent of our targets of improving the facilities,’’ she noted.