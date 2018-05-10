Thursday, May 10, 2018

104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicide in Switzerland

Australian scientist David Goodall attends a

Australian scientist David Goodall attends a press conference on Wednesday, on the eve of his assisted suicide in Basel. (AFP photo) 

Geneva. A 104-year-old Australian scientist who travelled to Switzerland to end his life committed assisted suicide on Thursday, the foundation which helped him die said.

David Goodall, who had been barred from seeking help to end his life in his home country, did not have a terminal illness but said his quality of life had deteriorated significantly and that he wanted to die.

Goodall "died peacefully" in Basel, tweeted Philip Nitschke, founder of Exit International, the organisation which helped Goodall take his own life.

The death occured at 1030 GMT from an infusion of Nembutal, a barbiturate, he said.

