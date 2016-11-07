11 legal aid centres to be establised in Tanga

By George Sembony news@tz.nationmedia.com

Korogwe. Eleven District Paralegal Aid Centres will be established in all local authorities in Tanga Region under a new four-year project aiming at improving legal services in the region.

The new project, known as ‘Promotion of Quality Paralegal Services Among Community Members in Tanga,” is being implemented by a Korogwe-based non-governmental organisation in collaboration with Tanga Elderly Women Resources Center (TEWOREC) .

The scheme, which will be implemented between this year and 2020, was launched by the Korogwe District Commissioner, Mr Robert Gabriel here yesterday.

Speaking at the launch, the project manager, Ms Jane Mrema, said upon completion, the number of paralegals in the region would increase from 167 to 275.

The organisation has established seven paralegal centers in four districts.

The areas where the centres are located and the number of centres in vrack are Korogwe (2), Handeni (2) while Kilindi, Pangani and Tanga City have one each.

Four more centers will be established in Mkinga, Bumbuli, Lushoto and Muheza, according to Ms Mrema.