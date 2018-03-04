11 people perish in Morogoro, Dodoma car crashes

By By Amina Juma and Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moro/Dodoma. About 11 people have died in two separate road accidents in Morogoro and Dodoma regions today that involved two small commuter buses, a Coach and a truck.

Five people died in the Morogoro region accident this morning, Sunday, March 4, when a Coach belonging to the New Force Bus Services Company plying between Dar es Salaam and Tunduma collided with a small commuter bus, Toyota Hiace. All the dead and the injured were the occupants of the Toyota Hiace, which was badly destroyed. There were no casualties from the Coach, according to witnesses.

The incident occurred at Mlali Village in Mvomero District. The Morogoro Police Regional Commander (RPC), Mr Ulrich Matei confirmed that the accident occurred, adding that more details about the injured would be provided later.

Eye witnesses in the area claimed that negligence and reckless driving of the Toyota Hiace driver, who perished in the accident, was the cause of the mishap. The small bus collided with the Coach as it was overtaking another vehicle.

Meanwhile six people died in the Dodoma Region’s accident today, March 4, and six others were badly injured after a Toyota Hiace commuter bus collided with a truck ferrying sand.