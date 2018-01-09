117 illegal immigrants deported

By Florah Temba @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. The Kilimanjaro Immigration Office has ordered 94 aliens to leave Tanzania immediately and return only when they follow procedures.

They include 71 Kenyans, seven Rwandans, one Somali, two Ugandans, seven Congolese, five Ethiopians and one Nigerian.

It has declared 23 others prohibited immigrants.

Kilimanjaro Immigration head Albert Rwelamira told journalists that a crackdown was launched last October to identify illegal immigrants.

He said many of them married Tanzanians The 23 – five of them being Kenyans, one Burundian, one Ugandan, eight Ethiopians, seven Bangladesh and one Nigerian – were criminals, immigration officials disclosed.

It has also awarded 3,681 immigrants with resident identifications.