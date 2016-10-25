Tuesday, October 25, 2016

12,600 medical cards for elderly ready

 

By Stella Ibengwe @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

A total of 12,599 elderly people in Shinyanga District will be provided with medical cards that will enable them get free health services.

The district’s medical officer, Mr Athuman Pembe, said this on Sunday.

He was speaking here at a meeting which was attended by the Tanzania Women Leaders on Agriculture and Women (Tawlae) .

He said plans were underway to verify the elderly across the district.

According to him, about 3,000 elders had been issued with medical cards.

“We have already launched a registration process to identify elderly people who qualify to receive free health facilities,” he said.

He noted that Shinyanga district council had set aside over Sh23 million for the provision of health services for the elderly, including equipping health facilities in the area with enough drugs.

TAWLAE coordinator Eliasenya Nniko said they would collaborate with the government to ensure the elderly in Shinyanga Region have access to health services.

“Through our programme dubbed Afford, which is funded by Help-age International, we are set to support the government in improving health services in the district.

Meanwhile, Shinyanga District Commissioner Josephine Matiro condemned people attacking the elderly for superstitious allegations.

