13 charged with murder of experts

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Thirteen people were yesterday charged with murdering two researchers and a driver with Selian Agricultural Research Institute (Sari) in Dodoma Rural District earlier this month.

Appearing before Dodoma Resident Magistrate Joseph Fovo were Cecilia Chimanga, Dorca Mbuhe, Edna Nuno, Grace Msaulwa, Juma Madeha, Albert Chimanga, Sostenes Mseche and Julius Chimanga. Others were David Chimanga, Lazaro Kwanga, Yoram Samamba, Edward Lungwa and Simon Samamba.

The court heard that the accused murdered Teddy Lumanga, Fariji Mafuru and Nicas Magazine in Iringa Mvumi Village on October 1. The three were hacked to death and their bodies set on fire.

The accused were not allowed to enter a plea because the court lacks jurisdiction over murder cases.