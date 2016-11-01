13 now face 3 murder counts each

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. The State yesterday revised charges in the case against 13 people accused of murdering two researchers and a driver with Selian Agricultural Research Institute (Sari) in Dodoma Rural District last month.

Four women and nine men were freshly charged before Dodoma Resident Magistrate Joseph Fovo, with each facing three counts of murdering Teddy Lumanga, Fariji Mafuru and Nicas Magazine in Iringa Mvumi Village on October 1.

The three were hacked to death and their bodies set on fire. When the accused appeared in court on October 17, they each faced one charge of murdering the trio.

The accused are Cecilia Chimanga, Dorca Mbuhe, Edna Nuno, Grace Msaulwa, Juma Madeha and Albert Chimanga. Others are Sostenes Mseche Julius Chimanga, David Chimanga, Lazaro Kwanga, Yoram Samamba, Edward Lungwa and Simon Samamba.

The accused were not allowed to enter a plea because the court lacks the jurisdiction to hear murder cases and were remanded until November 14 when the case will be mentioned again as police have yet to complete investigations.

State Attorney Beatrice Nsana told the court yesterday that the prosecution had substituted the charge sheet and that each of the accused now faces three murder counts.

It was alleged before the court that on October 1, this year, the group conspired and murdered the two researchers and a driver.