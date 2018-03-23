14 held for allegedly impersonation, fraud

By Rachel Chibwete @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Police in Dodoma Region are holding 14 suspects for allegedly taking part in various criminal incidents including impersonating procurement officers from the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) and national security officers.

Speaking to reporters in his office, the Dodoma Regional Police Commander, Gilles Muroto, said the suspects were arrested in different streets in the region, committing criminal acts after they had conned a certain businessman sh8 million.

According to the RPC, Shaaban Kwiyela (58), a resident of Igunga village in Tabora Region is among those arrested as he was sacked from TPDF in 1995 for indiscipline, serving as a sergeant at 36KJ Msangani, Kibaha, Coast Region. However, he has been arrested as a captain in military uniforms.

The RPC mentioned the other suspects as Emmanuel Michael (45), a resident of Iringa Region; Juma Pesambili (33), a resident of Sai in Mbeya Region; Emmanuel Mwagonela (50), a resident of Ghana Street in Mbeya Region; Idrisa Juma (29), a resident of Kiteto in Manyara Region and Frank john (24), a resident of Kizota in Dodoma Region.

In another incident, police are holding six people for allegedly running a gamble and unlawful obtaining cash from different people. They are accused of running the business without neither having a permit nor limiting time for running the gable business.

“These people have been permitted to run a gamble in the City of Dar es Salaam from 16pm to 23pm, but they have escaped to Dodoma to continue doing the business so they can deny the government earnings. To make it worse, they don’t limit time as they run the game at all the time,” said Muroto.