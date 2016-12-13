167 arrested for alleged poaching

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Babati. At least 167 people were arrested in Tarangire National Park in Manyara Region between January to October this year allegedly for poaching.

It has also emerged that during the same period, over 63 livestock were confiscated for illegally grazing in the park.

The park’s head of security, Mr Khalid Mngofi, said on Sunday that those arrested include poachers and pastoralists.

Mngofi explained that the suspects have appeared in court and some were sentenced to jail while for others their other cases were still pending in regional and district courts.

He further said their surveillance in the national park had been strengthened with a triple Global Positioning System (GPS), a device that enables park rangers monitor the park better.

“The device helps us track down poachers,” Mr Mngofi said.

He added that the surging number of livestock in the park was attributed to the lack of land management strategies by villages.

“Other wildlife are being killed outside the national park and recently six jumbos were killed by poachers in Kiteto District,” Mr Mngofi revealed.

A resident of Kibaoni, a location close to the national park, Mr John Mollel, advised communities to cooperate with park officials so that poaching is stopped.