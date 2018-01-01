18 children born on New Year Day in Dar

By The Citizen Team news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. About 18 children were in Dar es Salaam during the New Year Eve.

11 children were born at the Amana Hospital while nine were born at the Muhimbili National Hospital.

According to Amana Hospital Officer-In-Charge Ms Agnes Simon nine of the children were delivered the natural way and two through caesarian section.

“All were safe deliveries. Out of the 11 newborns, eight are girls and three are boys,” she said.

Meanwhile at MNH six newborns are girls and three boys.