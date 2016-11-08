18 killed as three injured in Shinyanga road crash

By Stella Ibengwe and Suzy Butondo TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Shinyanga. At least 18 people died and three others sustained injuries after two vehicles were involved in a head-on-collision at Nsalala Village here on Sunday evening.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Shinyanga Regional Police Commander Muliro Jumanne said the accident occurred at 7:30pm .

Mr Jumanne said a Toyota Noah car, which was heading to Tinde from Nzega in Tabora Region, collided on with a semi-trailer truck.

The RPC named the driver of the truck as Alloyce Kavishe, 46, a resident of Dar es Salaam, while Toyota Noah was being driven by Self Muhamed, 32, a resident of Tinde in Tabora Region.

He said the cause of the accident was reckless driving.

He said Mr Muhamed was trying to overtake another vehicle when his Toyota Hiace collided with the truck, which was coming from the opposite direction.

He said both drivers were being held by police in connection with the accident.

“Eighteen people, including two children, died on the spot. Seven of the deceased are men and nine are women,” said the RPC.

The bodies of the deceased have been preserved at Shinyanga Referral Hospital, according to him.

He said nine bodies have already been identified by relatives.

Mr Jumanne named some of the diceased as Daud Maja,34, a resident of Kishapu District in Shinyanga, Dina Masanja, 20, Chausiku Kasapa, 42, Specioza Dotto, 23, Easter Kasapa, 59, Vicent Nzamala, 23, Emmanuel Jumanne and Andrew Mambosasa, 33, all residents of Tinde in Tabora.

Also on the list are Maganga Lubala, a resident of Uyui in Tabora and and Debora Maingu, a resident of Samuye in Shinyanga, according to the RPC.

He called upon drivers to abide by traffic rules and regulations so as to avoid road accidents.

He also urged them to refrain from using mobiles, responding to greeting messages or surfing social networking sites while driving.

He also warned against taking photos while driving.

He said many accidents in the country were caused by reckless driving and negligence.

When contacted for comment later yesterday, Shinyanga Referral Hospital’s acting medical officer Daniel Maguja confirmed to have received the bodies of the deceased.

Dr Maguja said two bodies of Hamisa Matiko, a five-year-old, and Salma Kiza, a one-year-old, were still preserved at hospital because their mother also died in the accident.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Jacob Peter, a resident of Tinde, whose relative was killed in the acciddent, blamed the government for allowing small vehicles like Noah to ferry passengers.

He accused Noah drivers of violating traffics rules.