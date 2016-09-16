Rome. Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, an economist and former head of Italy’s central bank who helped usher in the euro as treasury minister from 1996 to 1999 and also served as prime minister and president, died Sept. 16 at a hospital in Rome. He was 95.

The Italian Senate, where he served as senator for life, announced the death. No other details were provided.

Mr Ciampi’s name was “linked to the birth of the euro and to Italy’s not-certain participation in the leading group” of nations that joined the single currency, President Sergio Mattarella said in a statement. “He later suffered because of the European Union’s uncertainties and contradictions until its most recent difficulties.”

As president from 1999 to 2006, Mr Ciampi added prestige and authority to the largely ­ceremonial head-of-state position. Unlike previous presidents, Mr Ciampi never belonged to a political party. He used his few direct powers sparingly, such as when he refused to sign a law that would have allowed then-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to tighten his grip on the country’s media market.

Mr Ciampi was an ardent supporter of the EU and its single currency. As Bank of Italy governor, he argued in favour of signing the Maastricht Treaty that mapped out conditions and timing of the monetary union.

As finance minister in ­then-Prime Minister Romano Prodi’s 1996 government, he battled to tame the highest debt in the EU to avoid Italy’s exclusion from the euro.

It was an uphill struggle. In 1992, a speculative attack mounted by US financier George Soros forced the Italian lira out of the exchange-rate mechanism, a precursor to the euro. The lira did not rejoin the link to the other European currencies for five years.

During his time as finance minister, Mr Ciampi worked closely with Mario Draghi, then-director general of the Italian Treasury and later governor of the Bank of Italy before he became president of the European Central Bank.