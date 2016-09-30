Saturday, October 1, 2016

Inadequate funding hinders sugar production: govt

 

Dar es Salaam. Inadequate funding and the lack of expertise in applying drip irrigation in sugar cane production are some of the causes hindering the industry.

A director at the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock Development and Food Security, Mr Seth Luswema said this on Thursday. He was speaking at an international sugar cane summit on Sub-surface Drip Irrigation.

Statistics show that sugar production in the country increased from 263,317 tonnes in 2005/06 to 304,000 in 2014/15.  Annual demand for the commodity stands at 420,000 tonnes for domestic use and 170,000 tonnes for industrial use.

He said improved soil management, irrigation technology and use of clones should be prioritised in a bid to sustain the country’s sugar production.

Mr Luswema said marketing and handling structure in the sugar industry also requires reform so as to increase efficiency and reduce storage overheads incurred by consumers.


