Mwananchi boss joins lobby group

Dar es Salaam. The Board of Directors of the CEO Roundtable has appointed two new members, including the managing director of Mwananchi Communications Ltd (MCL), Mr Francis Nanai.

MCL is the publisher of The Citizen, Mwananchi and MwanaSpoti newspapers. According to a statement circulated on Friday, the Board, in a meeting held September 20 also appointed NMB managing director Eneka Bussemaker as a member.

The statement also states that the appointment follows the intention of two Board members Nicola Galangelo and Ambassador Ami Mpungwe to step down.

The decision was announced at the third Annual General Meeting of CEOrt by its chairman Ali Mufuruki.

“We do thank them for steering the Round Table to where it is today,” said Mr Nanai when commenting on the appointment.