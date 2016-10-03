Guard held for claiming dead woman had resurrected

Singida. Police in Singida Region are holding a guard employed at the regional hospital, Emmanuel Daghau, 42, for allegedly claiming that a dead body preserved at the hospital had resurrected.

The information distressed relatives of the deceased, Rahel Erasto, 28, who was a resident of Minga in Singida Municipality.

Singida’s Acting Regional Police Commander Mayala Towo said the incident occurred at noon on September 30, this year, at the hospital.

Clarifying, Commander Towo said on September 29 Ms Erasto was taken to hospital to deliver a baby.

“Operated on, a baby boy was delivered safely, but the mother unfortunately died at around 01am on September 30. It was her first delivery,” Mr Towo said.

The body of the new mother was then preserved at the hospital’s mortuary and the following day relatives met at the hospital to discuss burial arrangements.

The hospital’s Acting Medical-Officer-in-Charge, Dr Ramadhani Kabala, admitted to having learnt that the guard had informed the relatives that a post mortem was being carried out to find out why the deceased had sneezed and resurrected.