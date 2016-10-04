Missing key link in economic growth story

Dar es Salaam. The stagnation of the agricultural sector is raising questions on the sustainability of the country’s economic growth and the overall well-being of Tanzanians.

The sector’s growth has remained pathetic due to various factors, including low investments, over-dependence on rainfall and inadequate value addition to farmers’ produce and the situation has significantly affected productivity and condemned millions of Tanzanians to poverty.

Of late, Bank of Tanzania and the National Bureau of Statistics officials have been at pains to convince Tanzanians that indeed, the country was enjoying economic growth.

They argue that as the economy grew at 5.5 per cent and 7.9 per cent in the first and second quarters of this year respectively and with an average first half growth of 6.7 per cent, the country is likely to attain an annual growth of 7.2 per cent.

What has been missing in this robust economic growth story, however, is a key sector of agriculture that includes farming, fishing, forestry and livestock keeping. Economists argue that growth in agriculture at an average of 4.0 per cent in the last 20 years has not lifted millions of Tanzanians from poverty.