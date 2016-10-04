Lipumba accused of eyeing party funds

Dar es Salaam. The leadership crisis in in opposition party CUF took on a new twist Monday when Prof Ibrahim Lipumba was accused of eyeing party funds.

The Citizen could not reach Prof Lipumba for comment after calls to his mobile phone went unanswered.

The interim chairman of the party’s Supreme Governing Council (SGC), Mr Julius Mtatiro, accused the Registrar of Political Parties, Justice (rtd) Francis Mutungi, of engineering a move to divert CUF’s subventions to Prof Lipumba’s camp.

He said the plan was hatched by the party’s deputy secretary-general (Mainland), Ms Magdalena Sakaya, who has allegedly aligned with Prof Lipumba in the power struggle.

Mr Mtatiro, whose leadership has been rejected by the registrar, told journalists that it was agreed that Prof Lipumba should dissolve CUF directorates and appoint new directors allied to him after which he should call an SGC meeting.

Contacted for comment, Justice Mutungi said if CUF had any issue with him the party should go to court as he was not interested in engaging Mr Mtatiro and others in a war of words.

Ms Sakaya denied having met with Justice Mutungi, saying Mr Mtatiro was “peddling falsehoods for political expediency.”

The leader of CUF MPs, Ms Riziki Mngwali, told journalists that the party’s lawmakers were seeking audience with Justice Mutungi to officially protest and ask him to stop meddling in CUF affairs.

Prof Lipumba last weekend appointed five new directors and called an emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees to be held today in Dar es Salaam.

But Mr Mtatiro dismissed the decision, saying Prof Lipumba was not a CUF member, let alone the chairman.

Board of Trustees chairman Abdallah Khatau and secretary Joran Bashange said in a statement Monday that they do not recognise the meeting called by Prof Lipumba.