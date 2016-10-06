ATCL to reveal routes, fares for newly-acquired aircraft

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) will Friday announce the new routes and fares for its recently-acquired aircraft.

Acting public relations officer at ATCL Lily Fungamtama told The Citizen that registration of the planes was almost complete.

A senior official at the national carrier revealed last month that the airline was targeting Dodoma, Pemba Island and Mpanda. The airline is expected to fly fom Dar es Salaam to Moroni in the Comoros as a new, regional destination.

President John Magufuli officially unveiled the two passenger planes last week with a pledge to purchase two more before the end of 2020.

Before the latest acquisitions, the struggling national carrier flew only one leased Canadair CRJ 100s.