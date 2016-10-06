Many amazed ‘Scorpion’ was a TV star

Dar es Salaam. The man better known as ‘Scorpion,’ charged in court on Wednesday for armed robbery where he gouged the eyes of his victim, is a high profile figure in the local entertainment industry.

Salumu Mjwete grabbed the limelight when he participated in a social and health marketing reality TV programme.

He is remembered for his participation in the first season of the Dume Challenge, a reality TV proramme aimed at promoting the use of condoms among males in Tanzania that was aired in 2012. It was produced by T-Marc Tanzania and Population Service International (PSI).

Reports confirm that Scorpion won the Dume reality TV show that season and the revelation has shocked fans, with some refusing to believe that the gentle, amiable man they knew is accused of gruesome acts.

Scorpion, a resident of Machimbo Rombo in Dar es Salaam, is now in remand after being charged for armed robbery by the Ilala District Court. He is also accused of stabbing and gouging out the eyes of Said Ally Mrisho. His attack went viral and caused panic and fear among Buguruni residents.

Buguruni residents who spoke to The Citizen claim that Scorpion was employed as a bodyguard at a bar in the area.

Scorpion is accused of committing the offences on September 6, 2016 at Buguruni Petrol Station where he allegedly, stole Sh807,000, a necklace and a bracelet.

After being charged in court, photos and video clips of his past entertainment gigs in the reality TV shows and in some Bongo movies went viral on social media during most part of Thursday.

What do people say about him?

While others said that the scorpion man is a gentleman, others described him as a tyrant feared by many.

Maurice Chirimi, a PR Consultant who met him during the production of the Dume Challenge TV programme wrote in his Facebook page “I know him well. We have worked together in social development and condom marketing activities. He has also acted in several Bongo movies, especially karate action movies. He is a very good karateka, a humble guy and a gentleman. He does not match the things said about him. He simply does not fit the profile. If you get to know him you will be amazed that he is the same man people claim perpetrated such gruesome acts in Buguruni. I don’t want to believe and I refuse to believe that they have arrested the right guy.”

He added that: “This guy has been on TV programmes, he acts and directs action Bongo movies, he teaches karate class, etc. Plus, he usually comes across as a very disciplined person (like many people who are trained in martial arts usually are). If I had a black belt in karate I wouldn’t need a knife to rob you. Something is not right here, unless as you say, he lives a double life.

A number of residents in Buguruni kwa Mnyamani were not ready to speak about him and those who volunteered to speak were not ready to identify themselves.