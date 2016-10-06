Academicians spur economic growth in Dodoma

Dodoma. The government is looking at the possibility of establishing a number of industries in Dodoma region in a bid to spur the regions’ economic status.

This was revealed here Wednesday by the Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment Charles Mwijage in his remarks to open the first academic forum on available business investment opportunities in Dodoma Region.

The event organised by the College of Business Education (CBE), Dodoma campus aims at providing a platform for a think tank. Speaking on the minister’s behalf director for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade Consolata Ishebabi underscored the need for Tanzanians to ponder on how best to tap into economic opportunities here.

She said, more industries would play a pivotal role at expanding labour market in both perspectives, skilled and unskilled human resources.

The college’s rector, Mr Emmanuel Mjema, said the event would be held annually up to the year 2020 when the government fully relocates here.

“We have decided to use our experiences and expertise to assisting Tanzanians pick and chip in opportunities for investment in Dodoma,” he maintained.

Discussions covered education, health, trade, agribusiness, and the real estate under the theme “Researched Investment Opportunities is a Gear for Economic and Development of Dodoma.”



