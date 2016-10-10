NGOs boost 3 Vicoba with Sh12m

Rombo. A local NGO, Action for Justice in Society (Ajiso), in Kilimanjaro Region has teamed up with a US-based organisation to support three village community banks (Vicoba).

Ajiso in collaboration with Moyo International Organisation has donated Sh12 million to three villages based in Mashati and Mkuu divisions in the district. Each financial group was given Sh4 million. Speaking during the handover ceremony executive director of Ajiso Virginia Silayo said the three groups were among 15 village community banks (Vicoba) supported by Ajiso.

Ms Silayo said from this project entitled Enhancing Social Economic Justice among women and the disabled of Usseri and Tarakea Division in Rombo District, 20 people with disabilities and 40 paralegals have received financial assistance through Vicoba.

He added that a total of 1,500 community members will get legal aid and other 3,000 affiliates will attend training on legal matters. Ajiso project coordinator Clementina Mallya said all micro financing projects had been sponsored by Moyo International Organisation.