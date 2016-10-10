Committee rejects 200 desks

Sengerema. The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) committee has rejected over 200 desks, purchased by the Sengerema District Council for public schools in the district.

The decision was announced by Special Seats MP Rachel Mabihya who is also the CDF committee vice chairperson on Monday who said the desks were shoddily made.

According to her, the rejected furniture was among 592 desks to be distributed to various schools.

A number of firms are involved in making the desks. Ms Mabihya said the government was committed to addressing shortage of desks in public primary and secondary schools in the country.

The acting district executive director, Mr Ndalo Simon, confirmed that nearly half of the desks the council purchased were built below the required standard.

He explained that, a total of 357 desks have already been distributed across 21 wards in the area.