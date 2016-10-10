84,000 acres of land for young entrepreneurs

Simiyu. Seventy two district councils here have allocated 84,037 acres of land to young entrepreneurs to run businesses. This was revealed here on Sunday by Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Jenista Mhagama.

Speaking in Bariadi ahead of this year’s National Youth Day, Ms Mhagama ordered other districts in the country to follow suit.

She also urged the district councils in the country to establish savings and credit co-operatives (Saccos) for the youth.

“Only 113 out of the 185 district councils have established youth Saccos. The government has set aside 3.9 billion to support the youth in the 2016/17 fiscal year,” she said

Simiyu Regional Commissioner Antony Mtaka said that they have already established two industries for youthful small scale entrepreneurs. They include as chalk industry in Maswa District) and a milk processing plant in Meatu.