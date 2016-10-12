Janet Jackson expecting her first child at age 50

Los Angeles. Pop superstar Janet Jackson has confirmed that she is expecting her first baby at the age of 50.

The People magazine quoted a source close to the Jackson family saying: “She is super excited about her pregnancy and is doing extremely well. She actually feels very good about everything.”

Speculation about her pregnancy surfaced in April when she postponed her Unbreakable tour, saying she wanted to focus on planning a family with her Qatari billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana.

“I thought it was important that you be the first to know,” she said in a Twitter video at the time.

“My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour,” she said, adding: “Please if you can try and understand that it’s important that I do this now…I have to rest up, doctor’s orders.”

Jackson has kept a low profile since then, but was spotted recently shopping at a baby store in London.

It was previously revealed that Jackson had been suffering from morning sickness but was thrilled to be pregnant.

The That’s the Way Love Goes hit maker – the sister of Michael Jackson – has been on bed rest.

An insider said recently: “She is doing OK and resting until she is due. (Janet) is aware of complications, but as of now doctors say she is OK.”

Janet and her spouse, whom she married in 2012, have already started thinking about names for the little one.

A source said: “Her support system is extremely strong. She is taking things easy these days and is feeling well but not overdoing it in any capacity of her life. Janet is staying healthy for her and her baby.

“She’s been praying for a child for a very long time. She’s already in the process of thinking of baby names.”

The singer’s older brother Jermaine recently said he thinks she’ll be the perfect mother to her child.