‘Scorpion’ not one of us now: T-Marc

Dar es Salaam. The management of Tanzania Marketing and Communications (T-Marc) on Wednesday confirmed that Salum Njwete alias ‘eyes gouging Scorpion,’ currently standing trial for armed robbery was once their brand ambassador.

According to a statement from T-Marc Tanzania, signed by managing director Diana Kisaka the company indeed had had an association with Mr Njwete between 2012 and 2014. She however noted that they have not had any association with him over the last two years.

“T-Marc Tanzania receives with shock and dismay that Mr Njwete has been accused of armed robbery. T-Marc wishes to confirm that Mr Njwete was a participant and winner of the Dume Challenge Season 1 competition and acted as a brand ambassador of the Dume condoms between 2012 and 2014,” reads the statement.

Mr Njwete was also a brand ambassador of T-Marc’s Hakuna Wasichoweza, an empowernment programme for girls in 2014.

“T-Marc no longer has any association, formal or otherwise with Mr Njwete,” reads the statement in part.

Scorpion, a resident of Machimbo Rombo in Dar es Salaam, is now in remand after being charged for armed robbery by the Ilala District Court. He is accused of stabbing and gouging out the eyes of one Said Ally Mrisho. His attack went viral and caused panic and fear among Buguruni residents.