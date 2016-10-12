Shaaban Robert honoured

Tanga. All is set for a two-day festival to honour Shaaban Robert (1909-1962) the Tanzanian poet and author, who played an inspirational role in promoting Kiswahili in East Africa and beyond.

The festival, organised by Tanga Initiative and Mindset Organisation (Timo), starts Thursday at the Tangamano grounds here. Regional Commissioner Martine Shigella is expected to officiate at the opening ceremony.

Timo secretary Bakari Nauma said Wednesday that they have organised the festival in appreciation of Shaaban Robert’s work. Mr Nauma said that during his life time, the iconic Shaaban Robert wrote over 20 books, including fiction, non-fiction, poems and essays. His works portrayed the lives of ordinary people.

He further said a number of books the literary giant wrote would be on display during what promises to be an exciting the festival. Works of other writers will be exhibited as well, he said.

He explained that Shaaban Robert literary works were not only cherished in Tanzania and East Africa, but even in the UK and the Americas.

“Though he’s no more, his books still live and will continue to live for years to come,” said Sheikh Mohamed Hariri, the Deputy Chairman of Timo.

Sheikh Hariri described Shaaban Robert as a God-given gift Tanzanians have failed to appreciate.