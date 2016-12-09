Probe opened over Ruvu River 6 fished bodies

By Julieth Ngarabali @jngarabali news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kibaha. Police in Coast Region have launched investigations into six bodies that were fished out of Ruvu River at Makurunge Village in Bagamoyo District.

This was revealed by regional Police boss Bonaventure Mushongi when briefing reporters here yesterday.

On Wednesday six bodies of men aged between 25 and 35, covered in polyethylene bags, were discovered floating on the river at Makurunge Village.

Mr Mushongi told reporters that initial investigations showed that the bodies, might have stayed in the water for a number of days given the conditions they were found in when discovered.

“We have already started to investigate the incident; we want to establish where the bodies came from and who put the bodies in the water,” said Mr Mushongi.

Meanwhile, Nyang’hundu Division chairman Mohamedi Thabiti, 45, died as he was receiving treatment at Mchukwi Mission Hospital, where he was sent after unknown men shot at him.

Mr Thabiti had sustained serious wounds in his stomach and head following the attack.

Mr Mushongi said the incident occurred on December 5 at around 8.30pm. He further said that no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.