JPM appoints new NEC chairman

Justice Semistocles Kaijage answers

Justice Semistocles Kaijage answers journalists’ questions after he was sworn in as a judge of the Court of Appeal at State House, Dar es Salaam, on June 8, 2012.  President John Magufuli yesterday appointed Justice Kaijage chairman of the National Electoral Commission.  PHOTO | FILE 

  • Meanwhile, the President has appointed Judge (rtd) Nsekela Ethics Commissioner to head the Ethics Secretariat
  • The new electoral body boss, Judge Semistocles Kaijage, who takes over from Judge (rtd) Damian Lubuva, has served at the Court of Appeal for four years  
By Athumani Mtulya; @TheCitizenTz; news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday appointed Court of  Appeal Judge Semistocles Kaijage chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Judge Kaijage who has served  at the Court of Appeal for four years is taking over the NEC reigns from Judge (rtd) Damian Lubuva who finished his five-year tenure on Monday. Judge Lubuva assumed  leadership of the electoral body on December 19, 2011.

Judge Kaijage will be sworn in by President Magufuli today at the State House in the city today,  according to a statement issued by Directorate of Presidential Communications yesterday.

 Dr Magufuli also reappointed Judge (rtd) Hamid Mahmoud Hamid to continue serving as NEC vice chairman for another five years from Tuesday this week. His first five-year term with NEC came to an end on Monday.

Meanwhile, the President appointed Judge (rt) Harold Nsekela the Ethics Commissioner to head the Ethics Secretariat. He is taking over the vacant post left by Judge (rt) Salome Kaganda whose tenure expired on December 10. 

The Head of State also promoted four High Court judges to serve in the Court of Appeal, they are Judges  Dr Gerald Ndika, Jackobs Mwambegele, Rehema Mkuye and Sivangilwe Mwangesi.

They are all expected to take the oath office at the State House today.


