Shein graces Karume’s death commemoration

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Zanzibar. President of Zanzibar, Dr Ali Mohammed Shein, yesterday led government officials and residents of Zanzibar during the commemoration of the assassination of the First President of Zanzibar, Abeid Amani Karume. He led Zanzibar from 1964 to 1972, when he was assassinated.

The event took place at Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) headquarters in Kisiwandui, where Karume was laid to rest.

Dr Shein laid a wreath on Karume’s grave in recognition of his efforts to liberate the people of Zanzibar from foreign oppression.

Other government officials, who were present at the ceremony included the Vice President of Tanzania, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, retired President Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Zanzibar’s Second Vice President Sief Ali Idd. For his part, the Prime Minister said the revolution staged by Karume was meant to unite Zanzibaris and Tanzanians in general.

“Let’s use this day to unite,’’ said PM Majaliwa. “It’s high time people shunned things that are likely to injure the unity of the people of Zanzibar and of Mainland Tanzania,” he noted. He said the government was making great efforts to ensure the Union thrived for the interests of all Tanzanians. “A good example is a recent event, where the Second Vice President of Zanzibar, Seif Ali Idd, inaugurated Uhuru Torch Race in Katavi Region on the mainland,’’ he pointed out. “This was a sign of how we value our Union. That’s exactly what our great leaders like Mzee Karume did.”

Zanzibar’s minister of Agriculture and Livestock Hamad Rashid Mohamed said Karume would always remain in the hearts of many people because of his leadership, which was in the interests of all people in the Union.

He said Karume’s efforts made the Zanzibaris to have a sense of belonging for the nation because everyone was working towards building the nation in every endeavour.

“Whoever goes against the vision of this Union of Tanganyika and Zanizbar must know that he/she is down playing the efforts invested by our former great leaders,’’ he noted.

He warned against what he termed “a tendency of some political parties to try to go against the values enshrined in the Union of Zanzibar and Tanganyika.”

Mr Hamad Rashid appealed to all political parties to use the platform of multiparty democracy to defend the interests of the Union and add value to it instead of tearing it apart.