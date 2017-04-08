Woman jailed for stealing vicoba cash

Mbeya. A 29-year-old woman has been jailed for five years after she was found guilty of stealing from a village community bank, commonly known as ‘vicoba’.

The Chunya District Court ruled that Ms Grace Hamis stole Sh56 million from the Jikomboe Vicoba, a group run by local women.

The court heard that on January 31, this year, Ms Hamis, who was the group’s secretary, in the company of another group member, Ms Chama Zawadi, took the said amount from the Jikomboe Vicoba chairperson’s house in Soweto village.

Five prosecution witnesses testified in the court.

District resident magistrate Desdery Magezi said the duo deliberately committed crime by invading the house where the money was kept in a suitcase.

The police later arrested Ms Hamis, who had Sh1.1 million only, while the whereabouts of the second accused are still unknown. She is still on the run.

Public prosecutor Fredrick Ndosy asked the court to issue a maximum sentence to the accused so that it can serve as a lesson to would-be offenders.

In her defense, Ms Hamis denied the accusation saying the Sh1.1 million she was found with by the police is rightfully hers. She said it was earnings from her pub business. She unsuccessfully prayed for acquittal.