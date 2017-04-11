Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Nkamia faults Mwakyembe move to attend abducted artiste's press conference

Hip hop artiste Ibrahim Mussa a.k.a. Roma

Hip hop artiste Ibrahim Mussa a.k.a. Roma Mkatoliki who was allegedly kidnapped with three others, displays injuries he said were caused by the kidnappers, during a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday. Right is Minister for Information, Culture Sports and Arts, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, and left is Roma’s wife, Nancy Mshana. PHOTO|SAID KHAMIS 

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Chemba MP, Juma Nkamia (CCM), said he is surprised by the decision taken by Minister for Information, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, to attend a press conference where artist Roma Mkatoliki spoke of his controversial kidnapping.

Contributing on the budget of the Prime Minister's Office, Mr Nkamia, who once served as deputy minister in the same docket, said the press conference was supposed to be the singer’s private affair.

"It doesn't click in my mind. How can you deny if linked with the kidnapping of the artistes?" he asked.

