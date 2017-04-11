By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Chemba MP, Juma Nkamia (CCM), said he is surprised by the decision taken by Minister for Information, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, to attend a press conference where artist Roma Mkatoliki spoke of his controversial kidnapping.

Contributing on the budget of the Prime Minister's Office, Mr Nkamia, who once served as deputy minister in the same docket, said the press conference was supposed to be the singer’s private affair.