The Hague. Dutch authorities on Thursday banned a youth congress of Eritrea’s sole political party after protests erupted at the conference centre where the meeting would have taken place. “Public order and security cannot be adequately guaranteed at the moment,” authorities in Veldhoven, in the south of the Netherlands, said in a statement. Local police said on Twitter they made “dozens of arrests” on Thursday after “incidents” in front of the conference centre where the congress would have been held from yesterday to tomorrow. The mostly Eritrean demonstrators blocked the centre’s entrance after a call to “prevent the conference” was launched by former Eritrean finance minister Kubrom Dafla Hosabay. (AFP)