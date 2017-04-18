Beijing. China remained Africa’s biggest trading partner as bilateral economic relations boomed, said Jiang Zengwei, head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. Bilateral trade between China and Africa reached 149.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2016, Jiang said at a meeting on investment opportunities between China and Sao Tome and Principe in Beijing on Friday.While trade relations between China and Africa had been growing rapidly, investment ties have also prospered, with Chinese companies investing 3.2 billion dollars in the continent in 2016, said Jiang.Investment by Chinese firms, mainly in construction, manufacturing, services, mining, agriculture and infrastructure, has brought about benefits. (Xinhua)