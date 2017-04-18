Cairo. The Egyptian authorities have arrested 13 suspected “terrorists” allegedly planning to attack Christians and public institutions, the interior ministry said on Sunday, a week after deadly church bombings.
The announcement came as Egypt’s Christians marked Easter under tight security a week after Palm Sunday bombings claimed by the Islamic State group killed 45 people at churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.
The “13 terrorist elements” belonged to cells preparing attacks against “government and Christian institutions” and police in four northern provinces including Alexandria, a ministry statement said. (AFP)