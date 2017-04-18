Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Egypt arrests 13 suspected terrorists ‘preparing attacks’: ministry

 

Advertisement

Cairo. The Egyptian authorities have arrested 13 suspected “terrorists” allegedly planning to attack Christians and public institutions, the interior ministry said on Sunday, a week after deadly church bombings.

The announcement came as Egypt’s Christians marked Easter under tight security a week after Palm Sunday bombings claimed by the Islamic State group killed 45 people at churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.

The “13 terrorist elements” belonged to cells preparing attacks against “government and Christian institutions” and police in four northern provinces including Alexandria, a ministry statement said. (AFP)     

advertisement

In The Headlines

World experts meet to chart strategies to eliminate NTDs

This week, leaders from governments, pharmaceutical companies and charitable organisations are

Failure to implement recommendations displeases CAG

 Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has expressed dissatisfaction over the government

  • News
    Taso acts tough on defaulters at exhibition grounds  
  • News
    Cashew farmers demonstrate to DC office to demand payment  
  • News
    DC: Arrest parents of pregnant schoolgirls  
  • News
    Councils trapped in Sh265bn lawsuits  