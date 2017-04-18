Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Amazons Watch Magazine picks Tanzanian Carol Ndosi among Africa’s Top 25 Distinguished Women in Leadership 2017

By Seif Kabelele

Ms. Carol Ndosi will be conferred with the Distinguished Women Leadership Excellence Awards, during the Young African Women Leadership Summit (YAWLS) 2017, billed to hold in Durban, South Africa on May 04, 2017. The Forum, which is a platform for young women to discuss gaps and issues affecting them in various areas of their lives, aims to also bring together influential and power women to deliberate on ways of inclusion and empowerment of women in the mainstream economy through skills development, enterprise development, entrepreneurship projects and improving young women’s access to mentors and incubators.

