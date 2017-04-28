Friday, April 28, 2017

In Summary

President John Magufuli on Friday has attended anniversary ceremony to mark 10 years for establishment of the University of Dodoma (UDOM).

Apart from Dr Magufuli, the event is attended by a number of government officials including the Vice-President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa, Speaker of National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai, Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi, minister for education Prof Joyce Ndalichako, Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Jordan Rugimbana and others.

Addressing the audience, Mr Rugimbana applauded Dr Magufuli for attending the historic event.

"...It is a huge privilege for us to have you today as we celebrate the 10 years for establishment of UDOM. It is a historic event indeed," he noted.

 

 

