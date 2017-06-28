President Magufuli meets power experts from Ethiopia

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli Wednesday met a delegation of electricity and dam construction experts from Ethiopia.

The delegatation was sent by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on request from Tanzania, according to a statement from the State House released today.

The team was led by Ethiopia’s water, irrigation and electricity minister, Dr Seleshi Bekele.

According to President Magufuli, the team was in the country to share experience in dam construction. Tanzania is eying a mega electricity dam in Stiegler’s Gorge to produce over 2000MW of power. Ethiopia has recently constructed one of the largest dams in the region.

President said the government was committed in walking the talk on implementation a long held vision to establish the dam on Rufiji river falls. “We want to produce more out of Rufiji river falls…currently the country produces only 1,450MW,” said Dr Magufuli.

He said the planned hydropower power project will act as a catalyst to the government’s industrialisation drive.