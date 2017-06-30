Friday, June 30, 2017

Govt says completion date of Kinyerezi power projects won’t be extended

 

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com.

Dar es Salaam. Deputy Minister of Energy and Minerals Medard Kalemani has said there will be no chance for extension of the date for completion of Kinyerezi I and II power projects.

"I am dissatisfied with the speed of the power projects, Kinyerezi I in particular.

It is time you pulled up your socks," he told project manager Simon Jilima and his team during his impromptu visit at the sites on Friday.

"As I speak to you, the implementation of  Kinyerezi I is only 35 per cent. This is not acceptable."

According to Mr Jilima, implementation of Kinyerezi II has been completed by 65 per cent.

The deadline for a-185 Megawatt Kinyerezi I and a-240 Megawatt Kinyerezi II project is August and September next year respectively.

