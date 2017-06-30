By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development has prepared a special strategy aimed at improving poor settlements in Dar es Salaam’s prime areas.

The deputy minister of Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Ms Angelina Mabula, told Parliament on Friday that to start with, the project dubbed ‘Land Pooling System’ will be implemented in Manzese, Vingunguti, Buguruni, Msasani, Keko, Namanga, Mikocheni and Kawe.

She said the implementation of the project would include construction of modern residential and commercial buildings.

She was responding to a question by Dr Mary Mwanjelwa (Special Seats –CCM) who demanded to know what plans the government had aimed at improving squatter areas and other poor human settlements in big cities within the country.

In her supplementary question, Dr Mwanjelwa cited the Mbeya City as an example, saying there were several squatters within the Central Business District thus tarnishing the good image of the fast-growing city as well as frustrating other socioeconomic development initiatives.

“Despite being among the country’s fastest-growing cities, until now Mbeya lacks a master plan and due to increased population many places are developed poorly. When will the government assist Mbeya to develop a modern master plan?” She asked.

Responding, Ms Mabula said at least 28 cities in the country are currently about to get their master plans, and the parent ministry has good strategies of ensuring all cities are properly developed.

“This strategy targets to improve the face of Dar es Salaam by ensuring that residents in relevant areas get modern living apartments and vast areas for investing into diverse economic areas,” she added.