By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Katavi. Conservanists have been asked to come up with innovative ways of controlling pastoralists who have been using conserved areas as pasture for their livestock.

The call was made recently in Katavi by Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Maj Gen, Gaudence Milanzi, when closing training for game wardens from Tanzania Wildlife Authority (Tawa) and Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA).

He said however that the innovative ways should not be contrary to existing laws, rules and regulations which government both activities – conservation and pastoralism.

He said all laws forbid livestock or human activities within conserved areas and conservationists should work to achieve this goal.

He said the government has been spending a lot of money for training of game wardens and conservationists to ensure that they do their work professionally and diligently basing on the prevailing laws.

He also beseeched them to make sure that conserved areas were used for that purpose and not for other activities such as bhang cultivation or hideout of armed robbers.

He asked the game wardens to work together with other government security organs to ensure that conserved areas were secure.