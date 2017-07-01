By By Gasiosa Lyamtei @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has insisted that the implementation of Stigler Gorge power project will go ahead despite criticism from various sections, who include environmental conservation stakeholders.

The President made the revelation on Saturday, when he was officially opening the 41 edition of Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) at the Mwalimu JK Nyerere Trade Fair Grounds.

President Magufuli said the government has enough funds to implement the project, which was conceived in 1970’s during father of the nation Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere’s era.

Dr Magufuli insisted that despite ongoing criticism, implementations of the project will proceed as planned.

He brushed aside arguments that the project would harm the environment noting that area which will be used for power production is just a small part of the vast Selous Game Reserve.

He insisted that no one has a right to question the project since Selous Game Reserve belongs to Tanzanians.