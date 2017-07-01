By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedioa.com

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Wildlife Authority (Tawa), through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, as rallied behind President John Magufuli's decision on the construction of a hydroelectric power dam at the Stiegler's Gorge in the Selous Game Reserve.

Briefing journalists on Saturday at the DITF exhibition, Tawa’s communication officer Twaha Twaib said that the facility to be built along the falls of Rufiji River, and expected to produce 2,100MW, would not affect the environment because the size of land required is not that big.

He said, the feasibility study conducted shows that, only three per cent of the 50,000 square kilometers of the Selous Game Reserve will be taken by the project.

"The country, through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has set (reserves) a 28 per cent of the Selous dry space particularly for different social and economic development projects," he said.

He therefore said that, the three per cent for the hydroelectric power dam will be part of the 28 per cent.

According to Mr Twaib, on Wednesday, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Major General Gaudence Millanzi, said while in Katavi Region that he concurred with President Magufuli on the construction initiative.

"I agree with president JPM, not because I'm not interested in environmental issues, but it is due to the impact the project will have on our industrial growth," he said.

Major General Millanzi added that Tanzania has embarked on the industrialization drive, therefore, sufficient power supply will be necessary.

For his part, President Magufuli reiterated the intention of building the major power project while addressing the opening of the 41st DITF exhibitions in the city.