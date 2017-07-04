Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Rwanda and Congo ink cooperation pact to facilitate various projects

Rwanda’s Finance Minister Claver Gatete

In Summary

Kigali. Rwanda and the Republic of Congo Sunday signed an agreement to facilitate cooperation in various areas such as planning and finance process.

Rwanda’s Finance Minister Claver Gatete said the areas of cooperation will range from local government to central government level.

The key areas of cooperation include statistics, planning, investment, public financial management, budget process, and taxation. The cooperation will facilitate sharing of public financial management system considering that Rwanda has integrated financial management system, said Gatete. (Xinhua)     

