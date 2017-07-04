By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Government has directed district council to allocate teachers to schools located in rural areas to address the shortage.

The directive was issued by deputy minister in the President’s office responsible for Regional governments and local administrations, Mr Seleman Jafo, when he was responding to a question in Parliament during Tuesday’s session.

Mr Jafo said currently teachers are allocated at schools located in urban areas.

“Therefore, I order district education officers to provide village schools with teachers from town schools within immediate effect to address the inequality and increasing shortage of teachers in the rural schools, which is seen to negatively impact education delivery in those areas,” he said,

Responding an additional question from Special Seats MP, Ms Salma Kikwete, who wanted to know why Kimambi Primary School in Liwale District, Lindi Region had only three teachers.

Mr Jaffo responded by ordering the district education officer in the region to provide the school with teachers within this week.