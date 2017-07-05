Expert: Why people must regularly check bone-related illnesses

By By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A call has been made for the public to develop habit of regularly checking their health for bone-related diseases.

This will help to prevent health complications which occur later in life, especially among old people, a specialist in orthopaedic surgery has recommended.

The call was made on Wednesday by TMJ Hospital’s Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr Sylvester Faya, during celebrations held in the city to mark 15th anniversary of the India-based Shalby Hospital services in Africa.

“Many old people have been experiencing complications related to orthopedic conditions… but you will find that most of them do not go to hospitals to seek medical assistance,’’ said Dr Faya.

“Most of them believe that such complications are incurable, which is not true,” he added.

Dr Faya also urged the Indian hospital to look into alternative ways of sharing expertise in knee replacement treatment and other bone-related complications with experts in local hospitals. This would help other members of the public to benefit from such services, he noted.

For his part, Shalby Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Vikram Shah said that with the current technological advancement, the facility can now offer a knee replacement.