By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In the next one week, over 400 renowned health professionals from East Africa are expected to be meeting in Dar es Salaam to ponder on the future of healthcare delivery in the region.

The private health stakeholders from Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Ethiopia as well Uganda are also expected to hold business meetings with investors in healthcare during the meting—dubbed: Sixth East Africa Healthcare Federation Conference and PHARMEX 2017.

Under the theme: “Health Care Financing: for Sustainable Quality Health Care,” the regional healthcare meeting is hosted by the Association of Private Health Facilities of Tanzania (APHFTA).

Information obtained from APHFTA shows that the regional health leaders are expected to highlight matters related to access to quality healthcare, advances in healthcare technology as well as equitable healthcare financing.

The Chairman of the Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF), Dr. Amit Thakker said the private health sector has increasingly come to be known as the largest employer of healthcare workers, as well as the owner of the majority of the healthcare facilities in East Africa.

“It now plays, not only an important but critical role in delivering of healthcare services. We are now at the tipping point where the private sector needs to take ownership of this responsibility and step up to facing the obstacles as a united entity,’’ he is quoted in a brief statement availed to The Citizen by APHFTA.

The conference, according to the Chairman East Africa Healthcare Federation Dr. Kaushik Ramaiya, aims to propel forward the expansion of the funding base of the private health sector of Africa, in order to build sustainable health systems, and prepare the health sector for the future.

The regional health experts are working towards strengthening the health agenda towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa through the private health sector.