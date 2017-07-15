By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children is expected to use more than Sh 200 million to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Mara region.

Mara Regional Medical Officer, Dr Francis Mwanisi said that a population of 558,029 children was being targeted by the program and that the exercise would be conducted in 833 public and private schools in the region.

Speaking here on Friday, NTD control program officer Dr. Ambakisye Mhiche said that the money would be used by the government to carry out mass vaccinations against bilharzia and treatment of worms in children aged between 5 and 15.

Dr Mhinde said that the program would kick-off on July 18. He added that currently, health workers who are expected to vaccinate the children are being trained.

He said government is now putting more emphasis on the fight against NTDs after realizing how communities have been impacted. If immediate measures won’t be taken, the situation could turn worse, he warned.

Quoting data from government reports, Dr Mhiche said that children in Mara had been largely affected by bilharzia and worms. The region had a prevalence of 14.4 percent of bilharzia infection and 5 percent of worm infections, making it one of the most affected regions in the country.

"These neglected tropical diseases were not given priority at all in the community but the truth is that they are very dangerous. For example, if you won't control bilharzia at early stages it might end up becoming cancer," he explained.

He said that that government had decided to focus on children because they are the most affected and it was still challenging for families to protect them, as compared to adults.