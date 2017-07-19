Prime Minister caution people against inflammatory statements

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has warned that the government wouldn’t tolerate people who are making inflammatory statements.

He issued the warning during the burial ceremony of the late Ms Linah Mwakyembe, the wife of information, culture, sports and arts Dr Harrison Mwakyembe.

“It’s better for people not to make statements, which will affect lives of other people; we would have zero tolerance against those people,” said Mr Majaliwa.

He also urged religious leaders to pray for the nation and its leaders.

On his part Brotherhood evangelical church bishop Robinson Mwakanani condemned people, who have been ‘insulting’ President John Magufuli.

Mr Mwakanani said its better for the politicians to learn how to present their opinions without insulting one another.

“The President has done many good things so we should respect that; if you insult him you are insulting all voters, who voted for him,” said the bishop.

The speaker of the national assembly Mr Job Ndugai also attended the funeral.