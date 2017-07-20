Thursday, July 20, 2017

Bodaboda will soon be registered to combat crime

 

In Summary

Head of Police Traffic Department (SACP) Fortunatus Musilimu said this on Thursday, adding that the government plans to amend the Road Traffic Act so as to impose stiffer penalties on violations of traffic rules.

Advertisement
By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Plans are underway to start registering bodaboda drivers in a bid to monitor their movements and make it easier to track them down when they violate road rules. 

Head of Police Traffic Department (SACP) Fortunatus Musilimu said this on Thursday, adding that the government plans to amend the Road Traffic Act so as to impose stiffer penalties on violations of traffic rules.   

“We will be recording their traffic offences and once a person is found guilty of committing many offences, we will revoke his or her driving license,” he said. 

He also revealed that the government considers to design special uniforms and distribute to the motorcyclists so as to make it easier to identify them especially when they commit road offences.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Lissu arrested at Julius Nyerere International Airport en route to Kigali

Singida East MP (Chadema) and President of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) Tundu Lissu was on

2  hours ago

Nkurunziza calls Burundian refugees in TZ back home

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza has called for Burundi refugees living in Tanzania to go back

  • News
    Traffic police introduces campaign to lessen road accidents  
  • News
    Mashinji summoned to police after securing bail  
  • News
    President Magufuli welcomes Nkurunzinza in Ngara  